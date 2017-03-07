UVa Faces Pitt in Second Round of ACC Tournament

The No. 6 seed Virginia basketball team will play No. 14 seed Pittsburgh in the ACC tournament second round on Wednesday.

Tip off is set for 9:00 p.m. from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The Panthers beat the Yellow Jackets 61-59 to advance to the second round.

UVa split with Pitt this past season.

The Cavaliers lost 88-76 in overtime at Pitt and defeated the Panthers 67-42 this past Saturday on senior day.

Virginia is playing in the second round for the first-time since the conference realignment.

The 'Hoos have had a double-bye to the quarterfinals the past three years.

This is also the first time that freshman Mamadi Diakite, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome will be competing in the ACC Tournament.

"I've trained for this physically and mentally, so I feel like I'm ready for this stage and I'm really excited," says Guy. "Something that coach preaches is humility. One of our pillars, so we're just going to serve each other an know we have each others backs."

"We're just trying to come with the right mindset," says Diakite. "In this league, everyone is coming and ready. You can't be surprised by any team. Its just a matter of being ready and to compete."

"Its pretty exciting but I have to keep telling myself, its just basketball," says Jerome. "Its just another opportunity to play the game I love."