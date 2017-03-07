Central Virginians Weigh In on Republican Health Care Plans

Virginia 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett (R) is part of a group of GOP lawmakers critical of the Trump administration's healthcare plan. This as Democratic leaders in the state are also reacting to what they're now calling "Trump-Care."

Garrett and other conservatives spoke out late Tuesday afternoon in Washington. They want to see changes to the 123 page proposal which would replace the Affordable Care Act.

The legislation keeps some provisions including coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, but it makes a lot of changes. Garrett said the plan is too important to rush through and was clouded in a cloak of secrecy. The congressman is calling for a debate over what he's calls a new entitlement.

"I've heard people characterize this as a lot of people playing a lot of games of chicken. We're resolute and we'll stand here and we'll do what's right not just for today but for posterity," said Garrett.

Democratic United States Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have both come out in opposition of the plan, saying it will cover fewer people and cost more.

Governor Terry McAuliffe issued a statement saying he's concerned about the million Virginian’s on Medicaid and the 400,000 enrolled for insurance through the federal marketplace.

Central Virginia families are wondering how the Republican health care proposal to 'repeal and replace" Obamacare will impact them.

NBC29 spoke to a few parents in Charlottesville and Albemarle County who have insurance through the federal marketplaces. They say while there are redeeming parts of the new plan, overall, it was rushed and doesn't make sense.

When Jason Becton and his partner, Patrick, started the bakery and café Marie Bette in Charlottesville their biggest worry was affording health insurance.

"We used all the savings we had to open up this business so in the beginning we did have subsidies," said Becton.

But now that the business has taken off, they don't get subsidies anymore, and they're worried premiums costs will skyrocket.

Sarah Harris from Crozet is part of a group called Crozet Act, which friends started in part to protect the Affordable Care Act. She says she is concerned.

"Personally I'm concerned about what's going to happen to the exchanges because my husband was able to stop working at his company and open his own small business because we had access to affordable healthcare through the ACA," she said.

The new Republican plan keeps some of the Obamacare provisions Harris likes though. "Not denying coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, and allowing people to remain on their parents health insurance until the age of 26," she said.

But overall, she's concerned that new plan will raise costs and won't do enough to help low-income families.

"I think a lot of people would agree that the ACA is not without fault, but it's a matter of fixing what is broken and not dismantling what is actually working for the American public," said Harris.

Other people NBC29 spoke with said they were also concerned about provisions in the new Republican plan that could increase costs for senior citizens and could dismantle Medicaid.