Nelson County Family Recovering From Home Fire

Six people say they were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs when a fire torched their home.

The blaze destroyed the Nelson County home they were renting, and everything inside.

Now, they're turning to the community for help picking up the pieces. Six people lived in the big white house on Rockfish Valley Highway behind Paulies Pig Out.

The family says it only took 15 minutes for the entire home and all of their memories to go up in smoke.

"I was just watching my whole life go up in smoke, my kid’s stuff, my grandsons things, my animals and not having nowhere to go its overwhelming," said Janice Moon.

Melted chairs, burnt plywood and clothes sit amongst rubble.

"We've been piling through here trying to see what we could find, there’s nothing salvageable," said Corey Moon.

It's all that's left after an electrical fire left only a chimney standing in smoke Friday.

"All of my mother’s things, all our clothes, everything, everything we owned was gone" said Desiree Moon.

Desiree Moon was in the home with her dog when the fire started.

"I opened the door the house was completely engulfed in flames, smoke, I literally threw her over the bannister down the steps and then threw myself over,” said Desiree Moon. I was terrified."

Hot spots still burned in the debris Tuesday as they described their home as a place filled with memories.

“Christmas, cookouts, birthday parties I mean we had a lot of good times here," said Moon.

"It was a beautiful big white home it was so pretty to look at and now its like when you look at it, its awful," said Tina Garrison, who lived in the home.

Now, they are back to square one.

"It’s hard its starting from scratch, its everything you ever had in your life gone. I mean you have, you wake up in the morning one pair of pants, one pair of clothes, one pair of shoes, I mean its hard," said Corey Moon.

With help from the Red Cross, the family is staying at the Colony Inn in Waynesboro, but only until March 17.

"I really pray that somebody out there might have a place or know a home, or things they can help us with to get us back on our feet, I'm just praying that we can get some help," said Janice Moon.

The family's niece started a GoFundMe Page and you can send things to the colony inn as well. You can also email tinagarrison820@gmail.com with ads for homes available in Albemarle and Nelson County. You can also mail donations to the motel at 494 Three Notched Mountain Hwy, Waynesboro, VA 22980 addressed to Tina Garrison.