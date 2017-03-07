Albemarle County Transportation Plans to Focus on Aging Population

Transportation plans are focusing on the 65 and up crowd in Albemarle County, thanks to a partnership between two organizations.

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and Charlottesville Area Alliance are tackling the project of making things like pedestrian walkways more accessible.

"You start to see it in areas like 29 north and Pantops where you have higher traffic volumes. It becomes a little bit more important to be careful how you plan in those areas, just because of the high traffic counts,” said Chip Boyles, the executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.

This is part of a long-term priority roadway planning that the planning district does every five years. This year, it paired up with the Charlottesville Area Alliance to bring in representatives from the aging population to take part in the planning.

The hope is to better meet the needs of seniors for things like crosswalks, stoplight timers, and other pedestrian issues.

“Crossing streets are a big thing. It sometimes takes a little bit longer for us older folks to walk across a street and making sure that the lights are timed properly or that the infrastructure is in place to walk halfway across the street, stop, and then get across the remaining half after a light change,” Boyles stated.

The partnership says that by 2024, one in four people in the Charlottesville area will be over the age of 65. Plans made now will take that into consideration.