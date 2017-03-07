Quantcast

Angela Lynn Announces Candidacy Against Delegate Steve Landes

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A white hall woman is kicking-off her second challenge to unseat 11 term Virginia Delegate Steve Landes (R-25th).

Angela Lynn announced her candidacy for the 25th House District on the steps of the Albemarle County Office Building Tuesday afternoon. Lynn is running a campaign to end gerrymandering, fully fund public education, and support healthcare reform.

She opposes the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Lynn lost her first bid against Landes in 2015.

