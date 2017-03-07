Report: Charlottesville Among Happiest Cities in the USA

Mural in the Belmont neighborhood of Charlottesville

A new report says Charlottesville is one of the healthiest and happiest cities in the U.S.

The city ranks fifth out of nearly 200 communities in a new report on the State of American Well-Being.

“It's just thriving. I really enjoy living here,” said Richard Montoya, the artist behind a mural in the Belmont neighborhood that bares the message, ‘I Love Charlottesville A Lot.’

Montoya says he has lived in Charlottesville for 30 years, and he credits the city's arts and culture scene with making it a place he loves a lot.

The Gallup-Health index looked at five elements of well-being: purpose, social, financial, community, and physical.

Charlottesville ranks highest in social and physical well-being.

According to the report, 89 percent of Charlottesvillians surveyed report significant enjoyment on any given day. Also, 74- percent report being active and productive every day.

Charlottesville ranks third best in the nation for people who say they have someone in their lives who encourages them to be healthy.

“We have great access to local, healthy foods. We have a really great environment for getting out,” said Thomas Jefferson Health District Director Dr. Denise Bonds.

Bonds says there is room for improvement, though

“Charlottesville still has a very high number of individuals that live below the poverty line, and we need to make sure we're raising the well-being of all our citizens in the community,” she said.

Charlottesville ranks fifth behind Honolulu, Santa Cruz, Barnstable, Massachusetts. Naples, Florida takes the top spot on the list.

Fort Smith, Arkansas falls at the bottom of the well-being rankings.

Lynchburg is the only other community in Virginia to crack the top ten list at number eight.

More info on Charlottesville from the study: