Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Pantops Rescue Station

Emergency responders in Albemarle County are excited to welcome the new Pantops Station 16.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue crew members held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new station on Peter Jefferson Parkway Tuesday morning.

Officials hope the new station will help decrease response times in the area. They say the Pantops community has the highest number of people over the age of 65.

"We were seeing, you know, 10 minutes plus response times. Since we've been able to put the ambulance running out of Martha Jefferson Hospital we've been able to lower that response time quite a bit in terms of EMS. So this station will allow us to expand services over time to try to keep pace with growth," said Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston.

The new station will have three bays for emergency vehicles.

Construction of the facility is expected to last through March 2018.