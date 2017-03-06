City Council Approves Incentives for Landmark Hotel Development

Charlottesville City Council approved a slew of economic incentives Monday night for Dewberry Capital, the developer of the Landmark Hotel.

John Dewberry himself made the pitch before council Monday night.

Dewberry opened his remarks by apologizing for how long it’s taken his firm to start construction, but arguing that these incentives are worth it to get the hotel finally open in the city.

Dewberry presented plans for the hotel formally known as the Landmark on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall, including pictures of the company's similar hotel in Charleston, South Carolina.

The approximate $50 million project will have about 110 rooms. Dewberry says the project's benefit will be worth more than the tax breaks he is asking for.

“You will see that our lodging tax as well as the fact that we will also have event space and bars and a couple of restaurants, I think you will see that our incremental give is a lot more than our incremental ask,” Dewberry said.

In addition to tax breaks, Dewberry also asked for 75 parking spots in the Water Street Parking Garage next door to the hotel, where the hotel will valet park guests’ cars.