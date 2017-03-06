'Battle-Tested' Cavaliers Prepare for ACC Tournament in Brooklyn

Its been an up and down last few weeks for the No. 21 Virginia basketball team.

Lately, things have been up for the Cavaliers, who head into the ACC tournament having won their final three regular season games.

While the 'Hoos have been getting major offensive production from senior London Perrantes and freshman Kyle Guy, its been their defense that's really gotten on track.

Virginia leads the nation in scoring defense, giving up 55 points per game and is allowing just 46.7 points over its last three games.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "We've taken a positive step defensively, and now you'll have to test that in this setting, which tournament play is about good half court basketball and certainly opportunistic when you can run and get out and go."

"I think we've been tested obviously throughout the season," says senior London Perrantes. "Something that may not have been the case for the other teams. We took some losses, bounced back. We went through slumps, so our team may be more battled-tested than other teams that we've had."

"I feel like we're clicking and we're a confident group," says junior Isaiah Wilkins. "If we don't go out and do what we're supposed to do, we're beatable, just like everybody else."

This year's ACC tournament is being held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Its the home of the Brooklyn Nets and also former Wahoo and Brooklyn shooting guard Joe Harris.

"You know its funny, Joe said this town is excited about this," says Bennett. He said, you'll have a great crowd and it was wonderful in DC. It was good in Atlanta. We've been to Madison Square Garden for some things, so there is a vibe and an excitement in this city, but its the ACC tournament, so you could play it anywhere and with the league the way it is, its going to be phenomenal."

Virginia is the No. 6 seed in the ACC tournament.

The 'Hoos will play the winner between 11-seed Georgia Tech and 14-seed Pitt on Wednesday.