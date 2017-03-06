Updated: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office Searching for Suspects in Shooting

Authorities are releasing additional information on an armed robbery and shooting in Fishersville that happened around 7 p.m. Monday, March 6.

The ongoing robbery/shooting investigation revealed that the victim and female offender, Amanda L. Johnson know each other, and that they had communicated throughout the day (03/06/17) regarding Ms. Johnson wanting to stop by the victim’s home. Prior to the incident occurring, the victim informed Johnson that he was unavailable for a visit as he was leaving.



As he arrived at the intersection of Desper Hollow Rd./Jefferson Hwy. the victim observed Ms. Johnson on the side of the road, seemingly distressed. As he engaged her Kevin W. Davis emerged, producing a handgun, and ordered the victim into an adjacent parking lot.



After moving to the parking lot, Ms. Johnson attempted to steal the victim’s wallet but the victim resisted. He was subsequently shot in the hand and began to flee. As he did, he was shot in the back.



Johnson and Davis fled the scene in a maroon Honda, which had been reported stolen from the City of Staunton. The Honda was later located in the City of Waynesboro.



The suspects are still at large and actively being sought.



The victim, transported to the hospital after the shooting, has since been released.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amanda L. Johnson and Kevin W. Davis is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.