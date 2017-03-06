Quantcast

City Council to Hold Work Sessions After Receiving Proposed Budget

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville's proposed spending plan for both city government and schools is going into the hands of city councilors.

Monday night, the Charlottesville City School Board presented the school division's $81.5 million budget. That's a $3 million increase from last year.

City Manager Maurice Jones also proposed a nearly 6 percent increase in the city's budget for the upcoming year.

Council will hold a series of work sessions and public hearing before passing a budget in April.

  • City Council to Hold Work Sessions After Receiving Proposed BudgetMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.