City Council to Hold Work Sessions After Receiving Proposed Budget

Charlottesville's proposed spending plan for both city government and schools is going into the hands of city councilors.

Monday night, the Charlottesville City School Board presented the school division's $81.5 million budget. That's a $3 million increase from last year.

City Manager Maurice Jones also proposed a nearly 6 percent increase in the city's budget for the upcoming year.

Council will hold a series of work sessions and public hearing before passing a budget in April.