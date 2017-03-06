Community Advises Staunton on New Superintendent Selection

The city of Staunton is searching for a new school superintendent. Monday, the community got a chance to weigh in.

A couple dozen people attended the meeting and talked about school strengths, like that it's a small community with a great staff. The challenges mentioned included economic disparity and the issues around diversity.

Speakers addressed what attributes they'd like to see in the next superintendent.

"They want someone who’s approachable, someone who is knowledgeable, someone who has bold leadership who will provide professional development and training for teachers. Someone who understands a school district like this," Dr. E. Wayne Harris of BWP and Associates said.

There's another public meeting Thursday March 9 at 7 p.m. at Lee High School. There’s also an online survey to share input.