Community Advises Staunton on New Superintendent Selection

Community Advises Staunton on New Superintendent SelectionPosted: Updated: Mar 06, 2017 10:41 PM
The city of Staunton is searching for a new school superintendent. Monday, the community got a chance to weigh in.
A couple dozen people attended the meeting and talked about school strengths, like that it's a small community with a great staff. The challenges mentioned included economic disparity and the issues around diversity.
Speakers addressed what attributes they'd like to see in the next superintendent.
"They want someone who’s approachable, someone who is knowledgeable, someone who has bold leadership who will provide professional development and training for teachers. Someone who understands a school district like this," Dr. E. Wayne Harris of BWP and Associates said.
There's another public meeting Thursday March 9 at 7 p.m. at Lee High School. There’s also an online survey to share input.
Community Advises Staunton on New Superintendent SelectionMore>>
Reported by Tara Todd
Reported by Tara Todd
Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!Full Story
Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.