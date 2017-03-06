Albemarle County Fire Investigating Langhorne Rd. Home Fire

Fire officials in Albemarle County are investigating the cause of a blaze that caused extensive damage to a home near Scottsville.

Crews responded to the 8900 block of Langhorne Road just before 7 p.m. for reports of flames showing through the attic. One person suffered burns while evacuating the home.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home that was built in 1928. The county Fire Marshal's Office estimates the damage to be around $90,000.