Albemarle County Fire Investigating Langhorne Rd. Home Fire

Fire officials in Albemarle County are investigating the cause of a blaze that caused extensive damage to a home near Scottsville.
Crews responded to the 8900 block of Langhorne Road just before 7 p.m. for reports of flames showing through the attic. One person suffered burns while evacuating the home.
The fire caused extensive damage to the home that was built in 1928. The county Fire Marshal's Office estimates the damage to be around $90,000.
Press Release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue:
At 6:57 pm on March 6, 2017 fire and rescue units responded to the report of a residential structure fire at 8908 Langhorne Rd. Upon their arrival on the scene 13 minutes later the first arriving fire engine reported flames through the attic.
The occupants were home at the time of the fire and evacuated. One occupant suffered burns prior to evacuating the home before the arrival of the fire department and reportedly drove to the Emergency Department for treatment.
The fire caused extensive damage to the residence that was built back in 1928. There was one injury as a result of the fire. The residents were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by family. The fire marshal's office estimates the fire loss, (property and contents), to be $90,000. Fire units are still on location at the time of press release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Albemarle County Fire Rescue recommends practicing home evacuation drills in the event of an emergency. Get Out, Stay Out.