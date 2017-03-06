Group Asks Charlottesville to Send Congress Anti-Trump Resolution

A group of citizens gathered in front of Charlottesville City Hall Monday night to ask City Councilors to send a resolution to U.S. Congress.

The resolution asks Congress to defy the Trump administration and not spend more money on the military.

Organizers say if enough cities around the country pass similar resolutions it could be enough to make a difference.

“Charlottesville and other cities have done this effectively in the past and moved the federal agenda, it would say to Congress, we the people of Charlottesville and we the City Council as their representatives, oppose this direction,” organizer David Swanson said.

The group says the federal government should spend more money on the environment, education, and other human services.