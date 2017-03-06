Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Extends Number of Meetings' Speakers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville City Councilors have now changed the amount of people that can speak during public comment at meetings.

Monday night, councilor's approved a motion to now allow 15 speakers. Ten of those will come from people who signed up in advance.  The remaining slots are for those who sign up in person.

Councilors believe this will help keep council meetings efficient while also giving the opportunity to hear from a variety of citizens. 

