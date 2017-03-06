Rescue Committee Voices Opposition to Trump's New Travel Ban

A refugee support organization is concerned about President Donald Trump's new travel ban signed Monday.

The new ban includes a four-month pause for the U.S. Resettlement Program for Refugees.

Charlottesville's branch of the International Rescue Committee says it is against this new ban. The organization says this action may hurt families that are already settled into the city, waiting for family members to join them in their new home.

"When people are in harm's way, you know, four months really can be the difference between life and death," Harriet Kuhr said.

The Charlottesville IRC helps refugees through employment services, education, and family support.

Virginia's Attorney General Mark Herring is reviewing the new ban.