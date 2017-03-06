Freshman Fueling 'Hoos Heading into ACC Tournament

The Virginia basketball team moved up from No. 23 to No. 21 in the latest AP top 25 poll released on Monday.

UVa finished the regular season 21-9 and 11-7 in the ACC to earn the 6-seed in the ACC tournament.

Its the lowest seed for the Cavaliers in six seasons.

Virginia will play the winner between 11-seed Georgia Tech and 14-seed Pitt on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

You can watch the entire 2017 New York Life ACC Tournament on NBC29, starting Tuesday afternoon.

The Cavaliers head into the conference tournament hot.

They won their final three games to close out the regular season.

Tony Bennett has gotten a big boost from Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome, during the winning streak.

The freshmen duo has started together the last two games.

"Obviously, we switched up the line up a little bit, but I think everybody's confidence is still high," says senior London Perrantes. "The good thing about our team is we don't care who starts. We don't care who gets all the points."

Guy and Jerome haven't scored all the points.

The duo combined to score 63 points over the last three games.

They've also been strong on the defensive end.

The 'Hoos gave up about 46 points per game during their three game win streak.

"I think the defense is clicking more," says sophomore Jack Salt. "The coaches have been really clear on the defensive assignments."

"And I think the young guys have improved defensively," says Bennett. "I like their mind for the position defense. They're smart players, so that's helped, and of course, their feel offensively as you mentioned. To stretch it with a three-ball or just create -- That's been important in our last three games."

As has London Perrantes.

The senior scored 22 points in Virginia's win over Pitt on senior day.

His last two three-pointers came off assists from Guy and Jerome.

"Yeah, in a way a passing of the torch right," says Bennett. "The young guys serving up the old guys and London hitting those."

"As Ty passed me the ball and I shot it. I was like, this is weird," says Perrantes. "I think its my time to go now. Its weird how stuff happens."

"He's been phenomenal on and off the court, says Jerome. "Especially with me, with the relationship we've built in such a short amount of time. I'm going to miss him but we still have more basketball to play."