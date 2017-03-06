Charlottesville's Sister Cities Program Currently Seeking Travel Delegates

Press Release from the City of Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The Charlottesville's Sister Cities Program is currently seeking travel delegates and local ambassadors to participate in the 40th anniversary celebration of the City's sister city partnership with Poggio a Caiano, Italy this summer.

SAVE THE DATE!

June 24 - July 1

A Tuscan delegation will visit the City of Charlottesville to experience our beauty and culture while enjoying special celebrations, events, exhibits, panel discussions, and more! If you are interested in opening up your home and becoming a host for members of the visiting delegation please contact Terri Di Cintio at cvillesistercities@gmail.com or call 434-960-6923.

July 15 - 23:

A Charlottesville delegation will be traveling to Poggio a Caiano to experience the rich culture and history of the Tuscan municipality including Thomas Jefferson's ties to the area, historic landmarks, delicious food and wine, sweeping landscapes, and so much more!

If you are interested in traveling with the Charlottesville delegation please contact Terri Di Cintio at cvillesistercities@gmail.com or call 434-960-6923. The deadline to register as a travel delegate is Friday, April 7 2017.

CLICK HERE for more information about Charlottesville's relationship with Poggio a Caiano or visit www.charlottesville.org/sistercities.