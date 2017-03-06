Group Again Protests, Attempts to Speak with 5th District Rep. Garrett

A group of protesters is angry and disappointed after attempts to meet with 5th District Representative Tom Garrett at his office didn't go as planned.

Members of Indivisible Charlottesville rallied outside the Republican's office in Albemarle County Monday afternoon to protest several political issues. They were hoping to meet with Garrett in person, but he wasn't there.

The group says they were promised there would be a face-to-face meeting, but chief of staff Kevin Reynolds says the congressman was in Nelson County.

"Constituents had told us that they had meetings booked months in advance to meet with him [Garrett],” said protester David Singerman.

Reynolds says he doesn't know where the group got word that they would be meeting with Garrett directly.

Protesters say they have a lot of concerns about the Affordable Care Act – often referred to as “Obamacare” - and Garrett's take on it.

"The Affordable Care Act has been instrumental in the ability of me and my husband to start our business here. It gave us a piece of mind to know that if something would have happened to us that we wouldn't be in tremendous debt for it. So I'm a big proponent of the Affordable Care Act," said Jason Becton.

Rep. Garrett voted back in January to start the process of repealing the act, leaving some protesters worried.

"We met with one of the other staffers, and she was courteous and she listened to what we had to say, but we did come here to meet with Congressman Garrett,” Becton said.

Indivisible Charlottesville says it's going to continue to press forward.

"We'll follow him around the 5th District if we have to," said Singerman.

Meanwhile, Garrett has a town hall scheduled to take place at the University of Virginia on March 31. Garrett’s office says 135 tickets for that event will be given out through a lottery.