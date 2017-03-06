Board Approves Application for School's Office Relocation Project

A project at Scottsville Elementary in Albemarle County got a little closer to final approval Monday.

Monday, the Albemarle Architectural Review Board gave the OK for the project application of relocating the school's administrative offices to the front entrance to move forward with staff.

The project is part of the county's bond referendum.

"It provides a controlled entrance, so visitors have to be greeted by the office before they can get into the rest of the building and the current layout of the school does not force that, they can get into the hallway before they go into the office,” Roslayn Schmitt of Albemarle County Public Schools said.

The project still needs final board approval. If approved, the county plans to break ground at Scottsville Elementary in the summer.