Quantcast

Board Approves Application for School's Office Relocation Project

Posted: Updated:
Scottsville Elementary Scottsville Elementary
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A project at Scottsville Elementary in Albemarle County got a little closer to final approval Monday.

Monday, the Albemarle Architectural Review Board gave the OK for the project application of relocating the school's administrative offices to the front entrance to move forward with staff.

The project is part of the county's bond referendum.

"It provides a controlled entrance, so visitors have to be greeted by the office before they can get into the rest of the building and the current layout of the school does not force that, they can get into the hallway before they go into the office,” Roslayn Schmitt of Albemarle County Public Schools said.

The project still needs final board approval. If approved, the county plans to break ground at Scottsville Elementary in the summer.

  • Board Approves Application for School's Office Relocation ProjectMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.