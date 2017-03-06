UVA Studying Genes That May Be Linked to Hereditary Weight Gain

Doctors at University of Virginia Health System think genes could be the reason for extra weight gain.

Researchers at the UVA School of Medicine have found 90 genes in cells that they believe may increase the risk for heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Doctors say several family traits can affect blood sugar levels and hormone levels which they call "weight gain influencers."

Researchers say this could mean weight gain for some people may be out of their control.

Professors and students are testing dozens of cells to find out which of those hereditary genes increase the risk, and could be combated with medicine.

"We think about obesity as a lifestyle issue and it's not always the case. The genes we inherit from our parents actually also play a role in this process. In fact, it's thought to be 50-50, 50% your lifestyle, 50% the genes you inherit," UVA professor Mete Civelick said.

Doctors around the world are now involved with UVA Health System's research from places like London and Finland.

UVA Health System's next steps in the project will be human testing of these genes through over 700 male patients in Finland.