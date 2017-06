Joint Press Release from the Albemarle County and Charlottesville Police Departments:

Current forecast for this Saturday is 47° with a stray shower—prime conditions to take a dip and benefit our area athletes of Special Olympics Virginia! It’s the first-ever Charlottesville Polar Plunge Festival and we want to challenge all of you to brave the cold with members of the Region 8 Law Enforcement Torch Run on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at The Shops at Stonefield.

The festivities will begin at Noon, plunging will start promptly at 2 p.m. There will be plenty of fun and activities for all ages. Various retail vendors will be set up and your local public safety agencies will have static displays, fingerprinting, and giveaways.

Polar Plungers are encouraged to dress up for the Red Carpet Costume Contest. The top fundraising team will win a FREE lunch courtesy of Mission BBQ. For more information or to register, visit: PolarPlunge.com