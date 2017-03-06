Charlottesville City Council Moving Forward with Parking Meter Program

Charlottesville City Council is moving forward with a parking meter pilot program.

Bidding for a project contractor is open and the meters could go in as early as August.

The program would last six months. The plan is to install 157 parking meters on Water Street, Market Street and other spots around the Downtown Mall.

The goal is to get people to use the parking garages and free up on street parking for short term shoppers.

"One of the pluses advertised for the parking meters was if we can charge more for on-street parking, people will go to the covered parking, Water Street Garage and Market Street Garage, and that kind of runs counter intuitive because you want the people closest to the stores," said Bob Fenwick, a Charlottesville City Councilor.

The spaces will cost two dollars an hour. Contractors have until April 5 to submit bids for the project.