Layoffs Coming to Wilson Trucking Corporation in Fishersville

A 91-year-old company in Augusta County is cutting jobs from its home base in Fishersville.

The layoffs at Wilson Trucking Corporation come as the family-owned company prepares for its sale to a Texas-based business.

Central Freight Lines plans to purchase the company by the end of the month, which is when the first wave of employees will be laid off.

Wilson Trucking Corporation has notified about 100 people at its Fishersville headquarters and trucking terminal that they will be out of work. The company's president, Steve Gast, says the layoffs will impact about 50 office employees and 50 operations positions - including truck drivers and warehouse workers.

The trucking company is Augusta County's 30th largest employer.

Augusta County Economic Development Director Amanda Glover believes the people cut by layoffs will be able to find work with other employers in the county.

“I'm just very sympathetic about this transition being hard on people right now, but I think there is hope because we do have some great companies here that are expanding, that are hiring, that are looking for people. We hope to be able to work with Wilson Trucking and work with other companies here that probably are looking for these kind of folks,” she said.

The Virginia Employment Commission says its rapid response coordinator will work with affected employees to help them find new jobs or opportunities for retraining.

The Wilson Trucking Corporation employs about 1,500 people at facilities across the southeast. Gast expects most of those people affected will keep their jobs after the sale, but the full impact won’t be known for 60 to 90 days.