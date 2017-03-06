Updated: Bridge Work Begins March 20 on Rt. 810 in Albemarle County

03/13/2017 Updated Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:



CULPEPER — The Virginia Department of Transportation will close Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) in the vicinity of Chap Place Lane in northwestern Albemarle County for four weeks to rehabilitate a bridge over Halls Creek.



The bridge, located 2.4 miles east of Route 629 (Browns Gap Turnpike) and 0.9 mile west of Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road), will be closed beginning March 20.



Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen to traffic April 21.



Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure. Access to all commercial and private entrances will be maintained.



The existing Halls Creek bridge, which was built in 1932, has a posted weight restriction of 22 tons. Once construction is complete, the concrete-slab bridge will be rated for all legal loads.



The bridge carries approximately 280 vehicles daily, according to a 2015 traffic count.



Message boards are in place to notify the public of the closure.

For more information about VDOT’s bridge and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.