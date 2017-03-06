Emergency Crews Respond to Fire at Albemarle Co. Grocery Store

Emergency crews on the scene of a fire at Giant in Albemarle County.

An Albemarle County grocery store is cleaning up after a fire scare Monday morning.

The Giant on Pantops was evacuated around 9:15 a.m. Monday, March 6. Employees and customers had noticed smoke coming from a wall in the meat department of the store.

Emergency officials say the fire was caused by an electrical short and everything was quickly brought under control.

Nobody was hurt, and the store has since reopened to customers.