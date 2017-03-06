Report: Albemarle County, Charlottesville Set Sales Record Again

A report says shoppers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County set a record for spending last year.
The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce released its 2016 sales report Monday, March 6.
According to the report, retail sales topped a total of around $2.74 billion dollars last year in the city and county, a $153 million increase over 2015. This marks Albemarle County and Charlottesville’s third consecutive sales record
Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce President Timothy Hulbert says the Charlottesville area is becoming a retail hub for shoppers from central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
“You can have all the stores in the world, but if you don't have confidence and you don't have the resources to purchase something, you're not going to. So what has happened is the retail footprint here is pretty robust,” he said.
Augusta, Fluvanna, Greene, and Louisa counties also set new retail sales records in 2016. However, sales in Waynesboro saw a slight decrease.
Release from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce:
(Charlottesville, Virginia – March 6) The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce reported today that total retail sales set a third consecutive record level over 2016 – $2.740 billion – in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville, according to complied Virginia sales and use tax data.
Total 2016 retail sales also set new record high levels in Augusta, Fluvanna, Greene, and Louisa counties. The retail sales level in the city of Waynesboro dipped slightly.
Virginia Department of Taxation retail sales tax data compiled showed that retail sales over the course of 2016 (January - December) compared to the full 2015 year, were up in Albemarle County +6.75 percent; up in Charlottesville +4.85 percent; up in Augusta County +5.87 percent; up in Fluvanna County, +13.96 percent; up in Greene County, +11.21 percent; up in Louisa County, +12.75 percent. Retail sales in Waynesboro dipped slightly, -0.9 percent.
Albemarle County and Charlottesville, the region’s retail hub, accounted for $2.74 billion (+5.93 percent) in total retail sales over the course of 2016; $153 million higher than the 2015 record high total.
In addition to the retail associated jobs and private investment, a gain or loss in retail sales equates to a local tax revenue gain or loss. In 2016 total sales tax revenues in Albemarle County were $15.1 million; a year-to-year gain of +$988,000. Total 2016 sales tax revenues in the city of Charlottesville were $11.789 million; a year-to-year gain of +$545,000.
The 2016 Chamber Jobs Report data showed that over the full year prior, “Trade, Transportation & Utilities” hold the largest segment of jobs, 17,183 or 19.9 percent; of all private sector jobs, within the greater Charlottesville region, are in “Trade, Transportation & Utilities;” most of those jobs in retail. Notably, Wegmans, a leading supermarket company, that opened in late Fall 2016, with 550 people hired for jobs at its new Albemarle County location, was not included in that report.
The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to representing private enterprise, promoting business and enhancing the quality of life in the greater Charlottesville communities. Founded in 1913, today the 1,200 Chamber member and affiliate member enterprises employ more than 45,000 people in the greater Charlottesville region, representing an estimated total payroll of more than $1.75 billion a year.