Report: Albemarle County, Charlottesville Set Sales Record Again

A report says shoppers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County set a record for spending last year.

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce released its 2016 sales report Monday, March 6.

According to the report, retail sales topped a total of around $2.74 billion dollars last year in the city and county, a $153 million increase over 2015. This marks Albemarle County and Charlottesville’s third consecutive sales record

Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce President Timothy Hulbert says the Charlottesville area is becoming a retail hub for shoppers from central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

“You can have all the stores in the world, but if you don't have confidence and you don't have the resources to purchase something, you're not going to. So what has happened is the retail footprint here is pretty robust,” he said.

Augusta, Fluvanna, Greene, and Louisa counties also set new retail sales records in 2016. However, sales in Waynesboro saw a slight decrease.