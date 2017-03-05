'My Help List' Contest Awards Students for Writing on Helping Others

A contest is asking students in Charlottesville and surrounding counties why it's important to help people.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can take part in the third annual "My Help List" contest.

In 150 words or less, students have to share why helping others is important and five things they've done or can do to help people.

"The younger one starts the better. And we all need help, those who have been successful in their particular endeavors, they have gotten help from someone. So you never know when the help, or where the help may come from,” contest creator Alex Zan said.

One winner in each grade category will win $100. The contest runs from March 13 through April 21.