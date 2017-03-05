Irish Music Concert Benefits Individual Rights Organization

A benefit concert in Charlottesville is helping the fight to protect people's civil rights in the wake of President Donald Trump's actions on immigration.

Communities stood standing up for equal rights at concerts across the United States Sunday, with the message "We are stronger together.”

The concert series is called "The Sanctuary Sessions" and mobilized first on Facebook.

A group of musicians from Boston decided to organize events across the world in a show of solidarity for rights for all.

The sound of Irish music filled the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church Sunday night.

"The Irish immigration and the Irish were sort of regarded and treated similarly to the way that people are being treated now," organizer Craig Dubrose said.

Dozens of people attended the benefit concert to stand up for equal rights for all. Their main message -- we're all immigrants.

"Our country really is a country of immigrants, there’s been waves of immigration including the very first pilgrims that came over the very first settlers, those were immigrants,” Chris McGrath said.

The founders of the Sanctuary Sessions say Trump's administration has a "complete disregard for social dignity."

"We feel like this is a time when people really have to stand up for what they believe in,” McGrath said.

People at the performance in Charlottesville say they are encouraging the country to embrace what makes America, America.

"What American culture is and what we understand American culture to be has changed overtime to not force other things to assimilate but to absorb those things and make those other different things part of what really is American,” McGrath said.

More than 20 concerts were held around the globe Sunday, from San Francisco to Dublin, Ireland. All of them are raising money for the American Civil Liberties Union, a nonprofit that works to protect individual rights and is challenging the Trump administration's policies.