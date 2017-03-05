Charlottesville Woman Starts Foster Care Nonprofit Chapter for Area

A Charlottesville woman is working to change the lives of children in the foster care system.

Summer Ashton started a chapter of Comfort Cases in central Virginia.

Comfort Cases is a nonprofit started by a man who grew up in the foster care system. He always carried his belongings in a trash bag and wanted to make sure other foster children do not have to do the same.

Now, Ashton is planning a fundraising drive to collect supplies for the comfort cases.

“It's gonna start on March 18th and go through the week till the 25th … various toiletries, backpacks, books, coloring books, slightly used or not used preferably, blankets that can fit in a bag, stuffed animals,” Ashton said.

You can learn more on the organization’s Facebook page.