Quantcast

Paramount Theater Hosts Sensory Screening of 'Toy Story'

Posted: Updated:
at Paramount Theater at Paramount Theater
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville is making movies more accessible to all children.

Sunday afternoon, the theater held a sensory screening of "Toy Story.” During the movie, the lights stay dimmed and the volume is slightly lowered.

Parents say this is the perfect opportunity for children who are on the autism spectrum or for introducing kids to a movie theater for the first time.

"I thought it would be a unique experience for my daughter, she's three-and-a-half  and this is her first time going to the movies and she loves the movie ‘Annie,’ so I thought this would be a really cool experience for her to kind of have that same thing that ‘Annie’ did …  she loves movies and I kind of thought this would be a nice, safe environment for her to come out to for her first time,” mother of two Meghan Munsey said.

The theater also provided earplugs for families, and people could come and go as they pleased.

  • Paramount Theater Hosts Sensory Screening of 'Toy Story'More>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.