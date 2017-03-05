Paramount Theater Hosts Sensory Screening of 'Toy Story'

The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville is making movies more accessible to all children.

Sunday afternoon, the theater held a sensory screening of "Toy Story.” During the movie, the lights stay dimmed and the volume is slightly lowered.

Parents say this is the perfect opportunity for children who are on the autism spectrum or for introducing kids to a movie theater for the first time.

"I thought it would be a unique experience for my daughter, she's three-and-a-half and this is her first time going to the movies and she loves the movie ‘Annie,’ so I thought this would be a really cool experience for her to kind of have that same thing that ‘Annie’ did … she loves movies and I kind of thought this would be a nice, safe environment for her to come out to for her first time,” mother of two Meghan Munsey said.

The theater also provided earplugs for families, and people could come and go as they pleased.