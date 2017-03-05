City Council Expected to Decide on Deal to Finish Landmark Hotel

Charlottesville City Council is expected to decide Monday whether to move forward with a deal to assist the owners of the Landmark Hotel with finishing the project that's stalled for nearly a decade.

If councilors approve the agreement, the city will give developer John Dewberry a tax break of about $110,000 a year to finish the project and help pay off its debt.

Charlottesville's City Council has been in negotiations with Dewberry and could pass a plan of incentives for the developer to finish the project by July 2020.

Business owners on the Downtown Mall say this project has dragged on too long.

“It became an eyesore, it became a place for people to hang out, and it made central place become an area for ... that looked bad,” Joan Fenton of J. Fenton Gifts said.

The Landmark Hotel on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall has sat vacant and uncompleted for the past eight years.

“At this point, I think most people just don't even believe it's gonna happen,” Fenton said.

“I think it's dangerous. There's already been parts falling off of it, yeah, I'd love to see it just kind of gone,” David Taylor of Read it Again Sam said.

Nearby business owners like Fenton and Taylor have a difference of opinions on the value the hotel would add to the mall.

“The tax value of the property without having a hotel there is minimal compared to what you would get if you have a full hotel. So regardless if it costs you some money up front you're gonna make it back,” Fenton said.

“I think that there'd be minimal impact, you're looking at a really high end hotel room and I just don't know how many people would stay there,” Taylor said.

Some business owners worry the deal lacks security for the city.

“I am just amazed that they didn't get a performance bond when they approved the project, a project that size that has that type of impact on the downtown really should've had a performance bond. And I'm opposed to any more city money going into it,” Taylor said.

“I'm hoping from experience the city’s learned that you need to have deadlines that are enforceable, so that when you give someone incentives they would lose them if they don't meet those deadlines,” Fenton said.

If the agreement passes during Monday night's meeting, the city will also lease 75 spaces in the Water Street Parking Garage for the hotel for at least 5 years.