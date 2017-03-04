Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Robbery of Pizza Delivery Driver

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Albemarle County police are investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver.
It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Inglewood Drive. The victim tells police two men walked up to him and demanded money. he believed one of the robbers was armed with a gun.
No one is hurt.
If you know anything about this, call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
Press Release from Albemarle County Police Department:
Around 6 p.m. Saturday night, two suspects on foot robbed a pizza delivery driver in the 1900 block of Inglewood Drive.
An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the victim, however, he was not injured during the crime.
The victim described the suspects as two black men, and believed one of them was armed with a gun. The first suspect was 6’0” with a thin build, possibly early 20s, and wearing a mask. The second was 6’0” around 250 lbs., between 40 and 50 years of age with a full beard, and wearing a black hoodie and jeans.
If you have any information regarding this strong-armed robbery, please call the Albemarle County Police Department: 434-296-5807 or Crimestoppers: 434-977-4000.