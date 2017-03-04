Quantcast

Blue Ridge Boys, Miller Girls Win VISAA State Championship

The Blue Ridge boys basketball team won the state title for the 5th time in school history
The Barons defeated Miller 73-36 in the VISAA D2 finals
The Miller School girls won the state championship for the 4th year in a row
The STAB girls finished as runner-up to 11-time defending state champ Paul VI

BOYS BASKETBALL

VISAA
Division II State Championship
  Blue Ridge 73, Miller School 36

VHSL
5A State Semifinals
  L.C. Bird 61, Albemarle 59   2OT

2A State Semifinals
  Amelia County 61, Madison County 55
  R.E. Lee 75, Dan River 72   OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VISAA
Division I State Championship
  Paul VI 70, St. Anne's-Belfield 49

Division II State Championship
  Miller School 52, Seton 28

