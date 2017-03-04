Blue Ridge Boys, Miller Girls Win VISAA State Championship

Blue Ridge Boys, Miller Girls Win VISAA State ChampionshipPosted: Updated:
The Blue Ridge boys basketball team won the state title for the 5th time in school history
The Barons defeated Miller 73-36 in the VISAA D2 finals
The Miller School girls won the state championship for the 4th year in a row
The STAB girls finished as runner-up to 11-time defending state champ Paul VI
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
