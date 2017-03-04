Quantcast

Update: Fire Crews Contain Watts Passage Forest Fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Firefighters in northern Albemarle County have contained a brush fire that burned through a wooded area in northern Albemarle County for several hours.

It took crews from Albemarle, Greene, and Orange counties to get the flames under the control.

Firefighters responded to the 5000 block of Watts Passage just after 2 p.m. They say that's where the fire started when a person was burning some brush in their yard, and because of some gusty wind, the flames quickly spread.

Crews say around about four acres burned.

Neighbors on Forloines Drive were out taking photos and say it was something they've never seen before.

“When you walk into the back of your yard and you walk down your road and see flames in a field, and it’s about 200 yards away from your home, yeah you get a little nervous a little nervous,” neighbor Shawn Pendleton said.

Firefighters used a bulldozer to cut a line in the woods to prevent the flames from spreading.

No one is injured and no buildings are damaged. 

The Virginia Department of Forestry's burn laws went into affect on Feb. 15. It says no burning until after 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of woodland. The laws remain in affect through April 30.

