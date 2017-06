The new owners of the Waynesboro Country Club plan to keep the 67-year-old club and golf course open for business.

Kenneth Bradley bid $891,000 to purchase the club at an auction in February.

This week, Bradley and his business partner, Jim Critzer, announced their commitment to preserving the country club and improving its facilities.

The club is also in the process of beginning food service and applying for a liquor license. The new owners say it will operate as a semi-private club, seeking new members.