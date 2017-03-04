Charlottesville's Free Trolley to Detour Around McCormick Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville's free trolley will detour around McCormick Road at University of Virginia starting March 5, to March 12.
The trolley will use Whitehead Road, Stadium Road, and Emmet Street, instead of McCormick Road, to get to University Avenue.
It will pick up and drop off passengers at two temporary stops across from the Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center and at the Snyder Tennis Center on University Avenue.
From Charlottesville Area Transit:
Charlottesville, Virginia... 3/3/2017... Beginning Sunday, March 5, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will detour the Free Trolley. Rather than serving McCormick Road, the Free Trolley will use Whitehead Road, Stadium Road, and Emmet Street to reach University Avenue. The detour is scheduled to last through Sunday, March 12.
Two temporary bus stops will be installed along the detour. The first location will sit across from UVA's Aquatic and Fitness Center on Whitehead Road. This bus stop will act as a temporary time point. Departures will occur five minutes earlier than the published Chapel times. The second bus stop will share the University Transit Service's (UTS) bus stop on University Avenue at the Snyder Tennis Courts.
During the detour, passengers may also utilize Route 7's bus stops along Emmet Street between McCormick Road and University Avenue.