Plans Approved for Virginia's First Commercial Wind Farm

A Charlottesville company can move forward with its plan to build Virginia's first commercial wind farm.

The Roanoke Times (http://bit.ly/2m4Laug ) reports that the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on Thursday ruled that putting 25 turbines on top of a remote ridgeline in Botetourt County wouldn't pose an undue risk to wildlife and its surrounding habitat - with the exception of flying bats.

To keep the bats safe, environmental regulators accepted a plan by developer Apex Clean Energy to turn the 550-foot-tall turbines off at night during the warmer parts of the year, when bats are most active.

Work on the project is expected to begin as soon as the end of 2017. Apex has said it hopes to have the turbines spinning by some time in 2018, producing enough electricity to power 20,000 homes.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

