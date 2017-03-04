Protesters Rally in Staunton to Push Rep. Goodlatte For Accessibility

People in the Shenandoah Valley are voicing their disappointment in what they see as a lack of accessibility to 6th District Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R). They held a protest outside Augusta County Circuit Court in Staunton.

Protestors say the purpose of their rally was to show Goodlatte that they can gather peacefully. They say that's how it will be if the republican representative gives them the opportunity to speak with him face-to-face.

The rally was organized by anti-pipeline group Friends of Augusta in conjunction with local chapters of the NAACP and the Indivisible organization.

Organizers want to talk with Goodlatte about his support for the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines and get his take on climate change and energy.

They also want to question Goodlatte for leading the charge to dismantle the Congressional Ethics Committee.

“A lot of people are here for different reasons, but all here for the same number one reason is that we want to see Goodlatte here in the district he represents,” organizer Jennifer Lewis said.

“He has been holding these, what he terms ‘town hall calls,' they're glorified conference calls … a transcript does not exist, which then cuts out everyone who was not able to participate in that call along with the entire demographic of the hearing impaired,” attendee Jennifer Kitchen said.

People at the rally are asking Goodlatte to work to strengthen private property rights.

NBC29 reached out to Goodlatte's office to ask whether in-person town halls will be scheduled in the future, but have not heard back.