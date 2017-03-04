23 Virginia Crushes Pittsburgh on Perrantes' Senior Day

The 23rd ranked UVa basketball team scored the first ten points and never trailed Saturday in a dominating 25 point win over Pittsburgh 67-42 at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVa's London Perrantes scored a game-high 22 points in his final home game at JPJ.

UVa coach Tony Bennett says, "I talked to the guys before the game, I said the way to serve London is to lay it on the line and I so wanted it to go well for him and when he came out of the game, I embraced him and said we've had a lot of good times on this court haven't we, and he said yes we have. I remembered my senior day my father and I walked off the court, he was my coach of course, and he put his arm around me and we walked off the court. That's the last thing we did and I waited for London and said I want to walk off this court with you with my arm around you because we have experienced special things and I'm very grateful for his decision to come to Virginia and we've had so many special players but he's been a catalyst for what's happened."

Perrantes says, "He gave me this opportunity. (Bennett) Without him I wouldn't be here, I wouldn't have had the success I've had. We've gone through ups and downs, we've fought, we've gone head to head and battled each other and then we've had some good times too."

Ty Jerome, who will likely replace Perrantes as Virginia's starting point guard next season added 13 points.

It was Virginia's third straight as the 'Hoos finish the regular season with a record of 21-9, 11-7 in the ACC.

The Cavaliers shot 43.5 percent and made 11-of-22 three-pointers (50%) Darius Thompson hit two three-pointers, his first 3-pointers since Virginia's game against Villanova.

Virginia now waits to see what its seed will be for the upcoming ACC tournament in Brooklyn, NY.