New Park Coming to Verona

Augusta County leaders have been trying for years to get a park in Verona and now, it's finally happening.

The park is under construction near Sumitomo Drive Technologies in Mill Place Commerce Park.

There will be a half-mile walking trail loop with a pond in the center and benches along the way, plus a pavilion.

Augusta County Board of Supervisors member Terry Kelley, who advocated for the park, says until now there's been no place for families to even picnic.

“There's no place to walk in Verona... safe. This is off any main road. It's just, I think, a really good place for the people of Verona to have a recreational park,” Kelley said.

The park should be done by the fall, but Kelley says they're still working out the name.