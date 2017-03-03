People March in Charlottesville For Liberation and Freedom Day

In Charlottesville March 3 is considered Liberation and Freedom Day.

It marks the same date in 1865 when many of the enslaved people in Charlottesville are believed to have begun a path to freedom.

Within the hour dozens of people marched from the UVA chapel to the Jefferson School City Center stopping at the First Baptist Church chanting "Let Freedom Ring."

"Liberation and Freedom Day looks back to celebrate March 3 1865, when 52 percent, of the local population or more 14,000 enslaved people were freed.

People like Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy and Charlottesville City Councilor Kristen Szakos were among the crowd marching down West Main Street.

Others held signs that read "Justice for All" and say it's important to recognize slavery's role in history.

“This is something that we should have celebrated this one hundred and fifty years ago too late than never so just want to celebrate the joy us being free for the enslaved people in a reminder for us to keep fighting for justice,” said Ritefa Binte-Farid, a marcher.

Earlier this evening people arrived at the Jefferson City School Center chanting let Freedom Ring and singing This Little Light of Mine.

Liberation and Freedom Day will continue to be celebrated here at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center until 8 p.m. Friday.