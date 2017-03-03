GoFundMe Account Set Up for Lampo Neapolitan Pizzeria Employee

On Wednesday morning when most of Charlottesville was heading to work, a woman was being rushed to the hospital.

Allie Redshaw had her hand trapped in a meat grinder at Lampo Neapolitan Pizzeria.

The gruesome accident was just the beginning of her medical emergency, a crisis that has now touched her family and friends. She is an employee at the restaurant, and her husband Ian Redshaw is the co-owner.

The accident happened while doing prep work at the restaurant, and it changed everything for the couple.

"Allie suffered from a crush injury due to a meat grinder which is an augured type industrial machine where it took a piece of her clothing and sucked her hand through and crushed it up to her wrist which resulted in an amputation," said Ian Redshaw.

Allie has lost her hand, but not her spirit.

"Allie is one of the most spirited, bubbly people that I know. She really came out on top of this one," said Ian Redshaw.

Tiffany Nguyen, a friend from church, decided to help by creating a GoFundMe page for the couple to raise some money for the hospital expenses.

"I'm a doer and go-getter and was just like 'let me create this page' and kind of see where we go from there," said Tiffany Nguyen.

"It was pretty neat to see actually a lot of the small donations and people being like 'I don't know who you are but I just hear your story and here,'" said Nguyen.

In just 24 hours, the donations have skyrocketed from across the country.

"This town loves its food and these are two fantastic chefs and it's just so encouraging to see all these people come around for someone who needs help," said Nguyen. "We're going to be there for them, through the long haul."

As for Ian and Allie, they've been floored by the response and are grateful for their supportive community.

"It really shows you how important community is to Charlottesville and how important Allie is to the food community here," said Nguyen.

Allie did not want to go on camera today but expressed her gratitude to the Charlottesville community.

She hopes to get back to working in the restaurant once she recovers.