UVA Board of Visitors Approve $10 Mil for Research Equipment

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors approved using $10 million for new research equipment. This comes out of its multibillion dollar Strategic Investment Fund, or SIF.

This marks the 22nd approved proposal.

The Board of Visitors has been looking at all kinds of ways to the use the money from research to tuition.

The Board says the money will buy both basic and state of the art equipment for the engineering department. It will be spread out among three labs.

Some updates to the facilities are also needed in order to integrate the new equipment. That includes cleaning and moving old equipment.

They say the upgrades are necessary and will last well over a decade.

Almost $170 million of that multibillion dollar fund has been used so far.

The Board of Visitors will meet again in June.