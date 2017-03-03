Creative Works Farm Working on New Project for Camp Light Property

For children with special needs, the thought of summer camp may seem a bit out of reach, but a nonprofit in the Shenandoah Valley says it’s making big progress on a one-of-its-kind summer destination.

Since summer 2014, the nonprofit Creative Works Farm has hosted over 100 children ever year. Within the next two years, directors hope that the number jumps to over 600.

Adaville, a ‘50s style town, is the latest attraction to take shape on the donated property housing Camp Light.

“We think it's a great, safe place for kids to come and get to be kids,” said Scott Balsley, Creative Works Farm president.

The more than $7 million project is currently home to Summer Day Camps, but much bigger plans are in the works.

The master design includes a water park and cabins for overnight stays all for some deserving campers.

“All types of children with different types of mental and physical disabilities and also at-risk youth, to offer them a camp opportunity they might not be able to have elsewhere,” Balsley said.

Molly Zarski is a pediatric physical therapist. She’s already referring her patients to Camp Light.

“People are not sure they can meet those children's needs at camp with typical children, so this place caters to children in that kind of situation,” Zarski said.

Balsley is a class-a contractor and has built the entire town with his own hands.

“If the money's there, I can get it built,” said Balsley.

Even with a lot to build and a lot of money to raise, Balsley says he's proud of what he's already created at Creative Works Farm.

"It's been really rewarding because I feel like this is kind of what I’m meant to do, is to build this camp to help kids and make a great place that's going to outlive me, that's going to be here a long time and benefit children for generations to come,” Balsley said.

Balsley estimates Creative Works Farm has about $5 million to raise still. They're getting some grant money to help but he says they could really use some individual donors.

For more information on Camp Light and how you can help, click here.