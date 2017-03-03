Greene County Sheriff's Office Arrests School Nurse on Drug Charges

ORIGINAL: A Greene County Public School nurse is behind bars, facing felony drug and larceny charges.

Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Sasha Brown on several warrants Friday, March 3.

Authorities say the arrest stems from an investigation involving money and prescription drugs at Nathanael Greene Elementary School.

Brown is charged with grand larceny, possession of a controlled substance, and mishandling student medications.

She is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

UPDATE 03/06/2017: According to a release from Greene County Public Schools, Brown is no longer employed at the school division.

03/06/2016 Release from Greene County Public Schools:



Sasha Brown was formerly employed by Greene County Schools as a school nurse at Nathanael Greene Elementary School. She is no longer employed by the school division. We are aware of law enforcement’s investigation into the matters described in the Greene County Sheriff’s Department press statement, and we have cooperated with and will continue to cooperate with the Sheriff’s investigation