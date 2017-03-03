Quantcast

Flames Engulfs Nelson County Home

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A home in Nelson County is likely a total loss after a fire broke out Friday afternoon.

Officials say the fire at a home next to Paulie’s Pig Out on Rockfish Valley Highway / Route 6 started around 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 3.

The fire is believed to have started on one of the upper floors, but had engulfed the home within minutes.

About 20 different emergency crews - including Virginia State Police and people with the Forestry Department - responded to the fire.

Authorities say there are no fire hydrants in the area, so water had to be trucked to the scene.

There are no reports at this time of anyone suffering major injury.

  Reported by Nora Neus

    Full Story

