Charlottesville Country Radio Station Gets New Name

A well-known Charlottesville radio station is taking a new name, but keeping the same sound.

Nash Icon 92.7 has been sold to the Charlottesville Radio Group and is now Cville Country.

The previously University of Virginia student-run station will continue playing country, but will now promote more live and local music.

Employees with the company say country is the most popular genre of music in the central Virginia area.

“We've been a very powerful radio group here in the community, but we've never had a country station before. So now, it's exciting to have that format that we've been missing,” said Lisa Allen of the Charlottesville Radio Group.

T o kick off the new station branding, Cville Country will be playing 10,000 songs in a row without commercials.