Quantcast

All Seven Local Prep Basketball Teams Win in State Playoffs Friday

Posted: Updated:
School was let out early at Madison County to allow the students to attend the state quarterfinal game School was let out early at Madison County to allow the students to attend the state quarterfinal game
Isiah Smith scored 19 points for Madison County Isiah Smith scored 19 points for Madison County
Austin Katstra had 28 points and 16 rebounds for Albemarle Austin Katstra had 28 points and 16 rebounds for Albemarle
Darius George and R.E. Lee beat Gate City 81-74 in OT Darius George and R.E. Lee beat Gate City 81-74 in OT

BOYS BASKETBALL
2A State Quarterfinals
Madison County 61, Chatham 47 
R.E. Lee 81, Gate City 74  (OT)

5A State Quarterfinals
Albemarle 65, Varina 55

VISAA Division II State Semifinals
Blue Ridge 59. VES 53
Miller 69, Virginia Academy 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL
VISSA Division 1 State Semifinals
STAB 52, Bishop Ireton 43

VISAA Division II State Semifinals
Miller 57, Norfolk Christian 40

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.